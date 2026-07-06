Noon Game Release Party

July 19, 2026

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall

Lakefront Brewery invites you to go long with their new year-round IPA, Noon Game, now available on store shelves and on tap.

Noon Game is a refreshing India Pale Ale coming in at a steady 3.2% ABV and just 100 calories, while not skimping on flavor. It’s a win-win for beer fans looking for bright citrus and tropical flavors while leaving plenty of room for the rest of the day. At only 100 calories, Noon Game promises to keep you light on your feet while still providing carefully crafted hoppy flavor. Cashmere, Citra, and El Dorado hops create bright citrus, pineapple and mango aromas while a smooth malt profile provides the body IPA drinkers expect.

We’re celebrating the release of our Noon Game with a tailgate party of massive proportions. The first 300 attendees that are 21+ will receive a free 12oz can of Noon Game and the first 100 attendees will receive their Noon Game can in a Noon Game koozie, ready for all future Noon Game occasions. Guests can enjoy their complimentary Noon Game while watching the 1:10pm Milwaukee baseball game on the Beer Hall’s big screen or take in the 2:00pm international soccer final outdoors on a giant video screen. Bring your favorite lawn chair, settle in with friends, and enjoy an afternoon of great beer, great food, and great sporting events.

Food can be brought out from our award-winning kitchen and our famous gluten-free CurdWagon will be out in full force providing hot and fresh eats for the big games. Our patio Beer Hut will be slingin’ beverages as well as Purple Door Ice Cream to cool you down!

This is a rain or shine 21+ event unless accompanied by a parent at all times.