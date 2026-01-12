Tropical Rabbit Release Party

February 5, 2026

5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall

Well, it’s going to be February soon, so it’s time to hop to it and get tropical! Our new Tropical Rabbit is bursting with citrusy, tropical fruit flavors in this 6.8% unfiltered IPA made with eclipse, galaxy, and vic secret hops. In celebration of Tropical Rabbit’s release, on Thursday, February 5th at 5PM, we’re giving away a FREE HALF BARREL of this tasty new brew at the Beer Hall (while supplies last)! We’re also giving away a free Tropical Rabbit pint glass to every attendee to add to their collection or to start a new one.

Take that old Hula Hoop out and start preparing to outlast the competition in our Hula Hoop Contest (6PM) or start up your morning stretches again and get in on the Limbo Competition (6:30PM). Wear your best Hawaiian Shirt and dress for the occasion to win our Hawaiian Shirt Contest (7PM). The winners of each contest will each take home a case of Tropical Rabbit IPA.

Hop on over to Lakefront Brewery and give our new, sun-glassed rabbit a try.